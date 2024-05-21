Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO) Price Target Increased to $29.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Piper Sandler from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays raised shares of Expro Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.

Shares of NYSE XPRO opened at $22.73 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.76. Expro Group has a 1-year low of $14.33 and a 1-year high of $25.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -126.28 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). Expro Group had a positive return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. The firm had revenue of $383.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.87 million. Research analysts predict that Expro Group will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Quinn P. Fanning sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total transaction of $368,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,956,242.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XPRO. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expro Group by 58.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Expro Group by 612.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Expro Group in the first quarter valued at about $141,000. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Expro Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Expro Group during the third quarter valued at about $223,000. Institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity solutions.

