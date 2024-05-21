FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Position Cut by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 357 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 100.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,396,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $610,515,000 after buying an additional 698,611 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 671.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 243,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,617,000 after buying an additional 212,204 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,288,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 15.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 503,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $220,146,000 after purchasing an additional 66,986 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 45.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 185,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,723,000 after purchasing an additional 57,502 shares during the period. 91.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.50, for a total transaction of $138,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 72 shares in the company, valued at $30,204. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.50, for a total transaction of $138,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 72 shares in the company, valued at $30,204. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.26, for a total value of $1,245,780.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,363,082.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,987 shares of company stock worth $9,083,347. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $452.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a PE ratio of 35.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $441.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $454.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $380.96 and a 12 month high of $488.64.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $545.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.93 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.36% and a net margin of 22.72%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FDS shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $447.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $377.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $464.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $460.00 price objective (down previously from $480.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $443.56.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FDS

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.