Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Expected to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.40) Per Share

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright upped their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Fate Therapeutics in a report released on Thursday, May 16th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Burns now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.40) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.47). HC Wainwright currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fate Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.90) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Fate Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.75) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.50) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.93 EPS.

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $2.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fate Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.58.

Fate Therapeutics Stock Performance

FATE opened at $3.91 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.85. Fate Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.63 and a 1 year high of $8.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $445.08 million, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.80.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47). Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,933.79% and a negative return on equity of 46.49%. The business had revenue of $1.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Fate Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FATE. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $30,000. Epiq Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. RPO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares during the period. 97.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fate Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. The company's chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-targeted NK and T-cell product candidates include FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, and FT522, to treat lymphoma and autoimmune disorders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.