Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $504,000 Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,824 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Workday were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Workday by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,010,910 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,010,244,000 after buying an additional 263,994 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Workday by 37.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,163,362 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,109,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406,153 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Workday by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,950,320 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $848,726,000 after purchasing an additional 78,352 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Workday by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,727,580 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $586,021,000 after purchasing an additional 872,288 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Workday by 8.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,629,780 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $564,976,000 after buying an additional 206,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.79, for a total value of $916,918.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,749,162.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.79, for a total transaction of $916,918.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 165,932 shares in the company, valued at $48,749,162.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.95, for a total transaction of $15,509,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,011,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,996,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 435,691 shares of company stock valued at $117,731,569 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on WDAY. StockNews.com lowered shares of Workday from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Workday from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on Workday from $270.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. TheStreet upgraded Workday from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Workday in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $296.64.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Workday

Workday Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $259.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $68.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.33. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $191.04 and a 1-year high of $311.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $261.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $268.71.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.10. Workday had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 19.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Workday Company Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.