Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $19.00

Shares of Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $19.00 and traded as high as $19.01. Financial Institutions shares last traded at $18.43, with a volume of 74,596 shares.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FISI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Financial Institutions in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Financial Institutions in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

The firm has a market capitalization of $284.74 million, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.00.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.55). Financial Institutions had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $50.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.48 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Financial Institutions, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FISI. Courier Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 338,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,374,000 after purchasing an additional 121,233 shares in the last quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 301,281 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,670,000 after purchasing an additional 112,481 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 298,398 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,615,000 after acquiring an additional 64,680 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 128.2% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 51,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 29,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 110.9% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 49,236 shares of the bank’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 25,889 shares during the last quarter. 60.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as a holding company for the Five Star Bank, a chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses in New York. The company provides checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts, as well as NOW accounts.

