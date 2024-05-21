First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG trimmed its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,960,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,322 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 1.82% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $156,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FTCS. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,419,000. Savvy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $919,000. Core Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 253,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,302,000 after purchasing an additional 17,753 shares during the period.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FTCS opened at $84.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12-month low of $70.91 and a 12-month high of $85.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.23.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.2247 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

