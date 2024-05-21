Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Receives $24.56 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.56.

FL has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Foot Locker from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on Foot Locker from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

Foot Locker Stock Performance

NYSE:FL opened at $22.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.49, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.40 and a 200 day moving average of $26.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Foot Locker has a 1-year low of $14.84 and a 1-year high of $35.60.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Foot Locker had a negative net margin of 4.04% and a positive return on equity of 4.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Foot Locker will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Foot Locker

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Foot Locker by 3,004.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 43,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,200 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Foot Locker by 105.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,272 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Foot Locker in the 4th quarter worth about $100,000.

About Foot Locker

(Get Free Report

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

