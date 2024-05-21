Foraco International (TSE:FAR) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.53

Foraco International SA (TSE:FAR – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$2.53 and traded as high as C$3.00. Foraco International shares last traded at C$2.96, with a volume of 91,080 shares trading hands.

Separately, Clarus Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Foraco International in a research note on Monday, March 18th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$2.99 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.53. The company has a market capitalization of C$292.24 million, a P/E ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.03, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Foraco International (TSE:FAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$103.93 million during the quarter. Foraco International had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 8.62%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Foraco International SA will post 0.6491228 EPS for the current year.

Foraco International SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides drilling services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments: Mining and Water. The company offers exploration, development, and production drilling services to the mining industry for energy transition, gold, and mineral exploitation; and various geological sampling and testing techniques, including chips and cores, stabilized holes for blasting, logging, boreholes to be used for injection of water or acid, cold water injection, production boreholes, large diameter core, and dual tube rotary bulk samples.

