FormFactor (FORM) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for FormFactor (NASDAQ: FORM):
- 5/17/2024 – FormFactor had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $54.00 to $65.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/2/2024 – FormFactor had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $37.00 to $46.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 5/2/2024 – FormFactor had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $37.00 to $48.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 5/2/2024 – FormFactor had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $52.00 to $54.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/2/2024 – FormFactor had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $50.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/2/2024 – FormFactor had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $46.00 to $53.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/30/2024 – FormFactor had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $36.00 to $42.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 4/19/2024 – FormFactor was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 4/16/2024 – FormFactor is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set an “in-line” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/11/2024 – FormFactor was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
Shares of FORM stock opened at $57.55 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 43.60 and a beta of 1.15. FormFactor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.43 and a 1-year high of $57.78.
In other news, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.30, for a total value of $112,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,701 shares in the company, valued at $2,066,266.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Sheri Rhodes sold 13,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total value of $746,130.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,634 shares in the company, valued at $427,656.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.30, for a total value of $112,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,701 shares in the company, valued at $2,066,266.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,413 shares of company stock worth $2,175,912. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.
