Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Stock Position Increased by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV lifted its position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 24,700.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,112 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 47,918 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Fortive were worth $3,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FTV. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $351,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Fortive by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 702,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,119,000 after buying an additional 25,138 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC increased its position in Fortive by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 14,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in Fortive by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 17,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its position in Fortive by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 7,433 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on FTV. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Fortive from $92.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Fortive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Fortive in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Fortive from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Fortive from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.46.

In other Fortive news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 40,837 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $3,523,416.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,336,849.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fortive news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 40,837 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $3,523,416.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,336,849.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 9,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $787,669.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,162,267. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTV stock opened at $77.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $27.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.15. Fortive Co. has a one year low of $63.05 and a one year high of $87.10.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 14.68%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. On average, analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Fortive’s payout ratio is 12.65%.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

