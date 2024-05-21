Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) Shares Bought by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) by 98.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,797 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,790 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Frontdoor were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FTDR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Frontdoor during the fourth quarter worth about $18,725,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Frontdoor by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 47,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 10,087 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Frontdoor by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Inceptionr LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frontdoor during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Frontdoor in the 4th quarter valued at $1,184,000.

Frontdoor stock opened at $35.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 0.89. Frontdoor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.25 and a 12-month high of $38.97.

Frontdoor ( NASDAQ:FTDR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.18. Frontdoor had a return on equity of 132.00% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $366.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Frontdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Frontdoor, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Frontdoor from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Frontdoor, Inc provides home warranties in the United States in the United States. Its customizable home warranties help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. The company's home warranty customers subscribe to an annual service plan agreement that covers the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

