Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on FULC. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Fulcrum Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Fulcrum Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.57.

Get Fulcrum Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Fulcrum Therapeutics

Fulcrum Therapeutics Stock Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ:FULC opened at $7.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $478.56 million, a PE ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 2.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.44. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.65 and a 52 week high of $13.70.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.65 million. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.60% and a negative net margin of 3,470.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fulcrum Therapeutics

In other news, VP Greg Tourangeau sold 4,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total value of $57,240.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,378.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fulcrum Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $408,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 1,028.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 89,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 81,286 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 38.2% during the third quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 4,308,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $268,000. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy is under phase III clinical trial; and pociredir, a fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia is under phase I clinical trial.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.