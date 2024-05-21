Futu (FUTU) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 28th. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $303.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.14 million. Futu had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 42.77%. On average, analysts expect Futu to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Futu Trading Down 2.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:FUTU opened at $78.63 on Tuesday. Futu has a 12-month low of $35.91 and a 12-month high of $81.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.97.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Futu
About Futu
Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Futu
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Nasdaq vs. S&P: A Detailed Breakdown of Stock Indexes
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Insider Trading is Good News for These Stocks
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Bill Ackman Reduced Chipotle Stock, Fundamentals Still Sound
Receive News & Ratings for Futu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Futu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.