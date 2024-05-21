FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Atlanticus Holdings Co. Issued By B. Riley (NASDAQ:ATLC)

Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley lowered their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Atlanticus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, May 17th. B. Riley analyst M. Howlett now forecasts that the credit services provider will post earnings of $5.21 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.30. The consensus estimate for Atlanticus’ current full-year earnings is $4.52 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Atlanticus’ Q1 2025 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.73 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.28 EPS.

Get Atlanticus alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ATLC. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Atlanticus in a report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Atlanticus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th.

Atlanticus Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of ATLC stock opened at $24.90 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Atlanticus has a 1 year low of $23.09 and a 1 year high of $43.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.87.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.14. Atlanticus had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 26.67%. The business had revenue of $309.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.68 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Atlanticus by 16.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 12,700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Atlanticus during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atlanticus during the third quarter valued at about $282,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Atlanticus by 23.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,263 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Atlanticus by 62.4% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,254 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares during the period. 14.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Atlanticus

In other news, major shareholder Frank J. Hanna III purchased 263,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.21 per share, with a total value of $7,431,416.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 263,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,431,416.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Deal W. Hudson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $61,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,855 shares in the company, valued at $2,130,577.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Frank J. Hanna III bought 263,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.21 per share, with a total value of $7,431,416.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 263,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,431,416.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 51.80% of the company’s stock.

Atlanticus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation, a financial technology company, provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit as a Service, and Auto Finance. The Credit as a Service segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers, healthcare providers, and other service providers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Atlanticus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlanticus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.