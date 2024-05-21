FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Electrovaya Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVA) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Electrovaya Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVA – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Electrovaya in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 16th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Campbell now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.26. The consensus estimate for Electrovaya’s current full-year earnings is $0.10 per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Electrovaya in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Electrovaya from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Electrovaya in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Electrovaya in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Electrovaya Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:ELVA opened at $2.97 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Electrovaya has a 1 year low of $2.34 and a 1 year high of $5.50.

Electrovaya (NASDAQ:ELVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). Electrovaya had a negative return on equity of 2.83% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The company had revenue of $10.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.42 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Electrovaya during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Electrovaya during the 4th quarter worth about $2,510,000. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Electrovaya in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,582,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.47% of the company’s stock.

Electrovaya Company Profile

Electrovaya Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of lithium-ion batteries, battery management systems, and battery-related products for energy storage, clean electric transportation, and other specialized applications in North America. It offers lithium-ion batteries and systems for materials handling electric vehicles, including forklifts and automated guided vehicles, as well as battery chargers to charge the batteries; electromotive power products for electric trucks, electric buses, and other transportation applications; industrial products for energy storage; and power solutions, such as competencies in building systems for third parties.

