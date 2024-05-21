FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Palatin Technologies, Inc. Issued By HC Wainwright (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN)

Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright increased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Palatin Technologies in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 15th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($2.90) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($3.06). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Palatin Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($2.28) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Palatin Technologies’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.65) EPS.

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.03). Palatin Technologies had a negative return on equity of 583.06% and a negative net margin of 445.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.63) earnings per share.

Shares of PTN opened at $2.04 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 0.86. Palatin Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.43 and a 52 week high of $5.65.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Palatin Technologies stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 590,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,348,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 4.29% of Palatin Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor (MCr) agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

