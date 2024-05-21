FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Applied Materials, Inc. Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Applied Materials in a research note issued on Friday, May 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Muse now anticipates that the manufacturing equipment provider will earn $8.37 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $8.15. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Applied Materials’ current full-year earnings is $8.19 per share.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 41.22%. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AMAT. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $156.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.64.

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $219.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $205.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.01. Applied Materials has a 52-week low of $120.18 and a 52-week high of $221.75. The company has a market cap of $182.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.71%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 230 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 96.6% in the 1st quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

