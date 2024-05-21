FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald

Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their FY2024 earnings estimates for Spero Therapeutics in a research note issued on Thursday, May 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.19) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.99). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Spero Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.04) per share.

Get Spero Therapeutics alerts:

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $1.14. The firm had revenue of $73.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.40 million. Spero Therapeutics had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 35.42%.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SPRO

Spero Therapeutics Trading Down 1.9 %

Spero Therapeutics stock opened at $1.56 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.62. Spero Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.99 and a 12 month high of $1.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.63 and its 200-day moving average is $1.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spero Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 272,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 98,485 shares in the last quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,570,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Spero Therapeutics by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,653,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,844,000 after buying an additional 9,675 shares in the last quarter. Murchinson Ltd. grew its position in Spero Therapeutics by 1.3% during the first quarter. Murchinson Ltd. now owns 873,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after buying an additional 11,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Spero Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 25.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Spero Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. The company's product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat complicated urinary tract infections, including pyelonephritis for adults; SPR206, an intravenous-administered antibiotic against MDR Gram-negative pathogens comprising carbapenem-resistant enterobacterales (CRE), acinetobacter baumannii, and pseudomonas aeruginosa, as well as negative bacterial infections in the hospital setting; and SPR720, a novel oral antibiotic agent for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Spero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.