FY2024 EPS Estimates for Adtalem Global Education Inc. Raised by Analyst (NYSE:ATGE)

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research boosted their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 15th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mukherjee now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $4.90 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.61. The consensus estimate for Adtalem Global Education’s current full-year earnings is $4.90 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Adtalem Global Education’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.06 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.53 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.68 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.37 EPS.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.34. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The firm had revenue of $412.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ATGE. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

Adtalem Global Education Stock Performance

ATGE opened at $65.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.36. Adtalem Global Education has a 1-year low of $33.59 and a 1-year high of $67.69. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional Trading of Adtalem Global Education

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Adtalem Global Education by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,422,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,299,000 after buying an additional 100,705 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in Adtalem Global Education by 11.1% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,079,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,277,000 after buying an additional 306,699 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Adtalem Global Education by 26.9% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,212,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,954,000 after buying an additional 257,182 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Adtalem Global Education by 396.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,019,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,668,000 after buying an additional 813,849 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new position in Adtalem Global Education during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,787,000. Institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

