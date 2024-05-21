FY2024 EPS Estimates for Allurion Technologies Inc. Increased by Chardan Capital (NYSE:ALUR)

Allurion Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ALUR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Chardan Capital raised their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Allurion Technologies in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 15th. Chardan Capital analyst K. Nakae now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.44) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.88). Chardan Capital has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Allurion Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.65) per share.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Allurion Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE ALUR opened at $1.69 on Monday. Allurion Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.56 and a 12 month high of $9.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.95. The stock has a market cap of $80.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of -0.13.

Allurion Technologies (NYSE:ALUR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.39 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALUR. RTW Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Allurion Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,868,000. Accredited Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allurion Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allurion Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $97,000. 21.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allurion Technologies Inc focuses on ending obesity with a weight loss platform to treat people who are overweight. Its platform, the Allurion Program, features swallowable and procedure-less intragastric balloon for weight loss (the Allurion Balloon), as well as offers access to AI-powered remote patient monitoring tools, a proprietary behavior change program, secure messaging, and video telehealth that are delivered by the Allurion Virtual Care Suite.

