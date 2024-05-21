FY2024 EPS Estimates for Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSE:AND) Raised by National Bank Financial

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSE:AND – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group in a report issued on Wednesday, May 15th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.64 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.63. The consensus estimate for Andlauer Healthcare Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.84 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Andlauer Healthcare Group’s FY2025 earnings at $1.97 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC decreased their target price on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$54.00 to C$52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$47.50 to C$46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$55.00 to C$52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Andlauer Healthcare Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$49.43.

Shares of AND stock opened at C$39.81 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$41.86 and a 200 day moving average price of C$40.64. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a 52-week low of C$36.76 and a 52-week high of C$48.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.24, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market capitalization of C$775.50 million, a P/E ratio of 25.68 and a beta of 0.69.

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.49 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$169.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$165.00 million. Andlauer Healthcare Group had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 10.21%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from Andlauer Healthcare Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Andlauer Healthcare Group’s dividend payout ratio is 23.23%.

In other news, Director Ronald Martin Skelton sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.87, for a total value of C$61,309.95. 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.

