FY2024 EPS Estimates for Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ASXC) Cut by HC Wainwright

Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ASXC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright reduced their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Asensus Surgical in a research report issued on Thursday, May 16th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.21) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.19). HC Wainwright currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $0.35 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Asensus Surgical’s current full-year earnings is ($0.24) per share.

Shares of Asensus Surgical stock opened at $0.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.42. Asensus Surgical has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $0.65.

Asensus Surgical ( NYSEAMERICAN:ASXC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 million. Asensus Surgical had a negative net margin of 902.25% and a negative return on equity of 184.10%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Asensus Surgical stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ASXC – Free Report) by 834.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 249,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222,368 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.09% of Asensus Surgical worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 9.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Asensus Surgical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery (MIS) in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It digitizes the interface between the surgeon and the patient to perform performance-guided surgery for surgeons to deliver outcomes to patients.

