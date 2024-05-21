FY2024 EPS Estimates for Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) Cut by Cantor Fitzgerald

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Aspira Women’s Health in a report released on Thursday, May 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst R. Osborn now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.36) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.28). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Neutral” rating and a $3.30 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Aspira Women’s Health’s current full-year earnings is ($1.30) per share.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aspira Women’s Health in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Aspira Women’s Health Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AWH opened at $2.54 on Monday. Aspira Women’s Health has a 52-week low of $2.17 and a 52-week high of $6.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.74. The company has a market capitalization of $31.62 million, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.57.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.03). Aspira Women’s Health had a negative return on equity of 1,099.32% and a negative net margin of 163.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($10.94) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AWH. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc acquired a new position in Aspira Women’s Health in the third quarter valued at $126,000. Quantum Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Aspira Women’s Health by 76.8% in the fourth quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 50,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 21,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Aspira Women’s Health by 39.0% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 125,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 35,177 shares during the last quarter. 12.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing and commercializing diagnostic tests for gynecologic disease in the United States. The company's products include Ova1, a blood test intended as an aid to further assess the likelihood of malignancy in women with an ovarian adnexal mass; Overa, a biomarker reflex test; and Ova1Plus, a reflex offering.

