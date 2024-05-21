FY2024 EPS Estimates for Century Lithium Corp. (CVE:LCE) Increased by Analyst

Century Lithium Corp. (CVE:LCE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Noble Financial raised their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Century Lithium in a report released on Wednesday, May 15th. Noble Financial analyst M. Reichman now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.03).

Century Lithium Price Performance

Shares of CVE:LCE opened at C$0.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$59.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.57. Century Lithium has a one year low of C$0.37 and a one year high of C$1.02.

About Century Lithium

Century Lithium ( CVE:LCE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Century Lithium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of resource properties in the United States. It primarily explores for lithium. The company holds 100% interests in Clayton Valley project located in southwest Nevada; Dean lithium property in Clayton Valley, Nevada; Glory lithium property in Clayton Valley; and Gunman Project, White Pine Claims, Nevada, as well as interest in Enertopia Project.

