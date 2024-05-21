FY2024 EPS Estimates for Century Lithium Corp. (CVE:LCE) Increased by Analyst

Century Lithium Corp. (CVE:LCE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Noble Financial raised their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Century Lithium in a report released on Wednesday, May 15th. Noble Financial analyst M. Reichman now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.03).
Century Lithium Price Performance
Shares of CVE:LCE opened at C$0.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$59.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.57. Century Lithium has a one year low of C$0.37 and a one year high of C$1.02.
About Century Lithium
Century Lithium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of resource properties in the United States. It primarily explores for lithium. The company holds 100% interests in Clayton Valley project located in southwest Nevada; Dean lithium property in Clayton Valley, Nevada; Glory lithium property in Clayton Valley; and Gunman Project, White Pine Claims, Nevada, as well as interest in Enertopia Project.
