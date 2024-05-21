FY2024 EPS Estimates for Honeywell International Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:HON)

Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) – Zacks Research decreased their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Honeywell International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 16th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the conglomerate will earn $9.86 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $9.90. The consensus estimate for Honeywell International’s current full-year earnings is $9.93 per share.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 35.88%. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective (down previously from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.71.

View Our Latest Report on HON

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.7 %

HON stock opened at $204.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.38. The stock has a market cap of $133.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.02. Honeywell International has a fifty-two week low of $174.88 and a fifty-two week high of $210.87.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 50.06%.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total value of $5,812,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 203,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,507,899.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total value of $5,812,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 203,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,507,899.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total transaction of $4,866,849.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,709,231.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 98.7% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Honeywell International by 10.1% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,619 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in Honeywell International by 3.0% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,049 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its position in Honeywell International by 0.7% in the third quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 37,701 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,965,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at about $616,000. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.