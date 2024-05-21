FY2024 EPS Estimates for Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility Index ETF Reduced by Seaport Res Ptn (TSE:ELV)

Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility Index ETF (TSE:ELV – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn dropped their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility Index ETF in a report released on Thursday, May 16th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Campbell now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.35.

Separately, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility Index ETF in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility Index ETF Stock Performance

ELV opened at C$19.26 on Monday. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of C$17.53 and a fifty-two week high of C$20.15.

