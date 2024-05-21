FY2024 EPS Estimates for Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. Raised by Cormark (NYSE:LAAC)

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (NYSE:LAAC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cormark increased their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 15th. Cormark analyst M. Whale now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.11. The consensus estimate for Lithium Americas (Argentina)’s current full-year earnings is $0.27 per share.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.10). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on LAAC. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Scotiabank raised shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lithium Americas (Argentina) currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.70.

Shares of NYSE LAAC opened at $4.98 on Monday. Lithium Americas has a 1 year low of $3.84 and a 1 year high of $8.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.16 and its 200 day moving average is $5.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $802.28 million, a P/E ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the fourth quarter worth $281,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the fourth quarter worth $306,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. 49.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. operates as a resource company. The company explores for lithium deposits. The company owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina. It also has a pipeline of development and exploration stage projects, including the Pastos Grandes project and the Sal de la Puna project located in Salta Province in northwestern Argentina.

