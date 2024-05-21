FY2024 EPS Estimates for NanoXplore Inc. (TSE:GRA) Cut by Analyst

NanoXplore Inc. (TSE:GRA – Free Report) – Research analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners decreased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NanoXplore in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 15th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst A. Ezzat now expects that the company will earn ($0.07) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.05). Echelon Wealth Partners currently has a “Speculative Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for NanoXplore’s current full-year earnings is $0.02 per share. Echelon Wealth Partners also issued estimates for NanoXplore’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Shares of GRA stock opened at C$2.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.38, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$2.51 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.30. NanoXplore has a 52-week low of C$1.87 and a 52-week high of C$3.57. The stock has a market cap of C$417.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.00 and a beta of 1.32.

In related news, Senior Officer Pierre-Yves Terrisse acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.68 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,800.00. Insiders acquired 34,780 shares of company stock valued at $88,969 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 29.83% of the company’s stock.

NanoXplore Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. The company offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder and graphene-enhanced masterbatch pellets. It provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.

