FY2024 EPS Estimates for Riskified Ltd. Increased by DA Davidson (NYSE:RSKD)

Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Riskified in a research note issued on Thursday, May 16th. DA Davidson analyst C. Wright now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.16). DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Riskified’s current full-year earnings is ($0.15) per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Riskified’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Riskified from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Riskified from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective (up from $7.50) on shares of Riskified in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Riskified from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Riskified from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

Riskified Stock Performance

Shares of RSKD opened at $6.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.58 and a beta of 1.31. Riskified has a twelve month low of $3.48 and a twelve month high of $6.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.73.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. Riskified had a negative return on equity of 9.55% and a negative net margin of 17.28%. The business had revenue of $84.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.87 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Riskified

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RSKD. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Riskified by 2,522.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 7,543 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Riskified in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Riskified during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in shares of Riskified in the third quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Riskified in the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. Institutional investors own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

Riskified Company Profile

Riskified Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that ensures the legitimacy of merchants' online orders; Policy Protect, a machine learning solution designed to detect and prevent refund and returns policy abuse in real-time; Account Secure, a solution that cross-checks every login attempt; Dispute Resolve, which is used to compile submissions for fraud and non-fraud related chargeback issues; and PSD2 Optimize that helps merchants avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts.

