FY2024 EPS Estimates for SilverCrest Metals Inc. (TSE:SIL) Boosted by Cormark

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (TSE:SIL – Free Report) – Analysts at Cormark raised their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 16th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now expects that the company will earn $0.91 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.59. The consensus estimate for SilverCrest Metals’ current full-year earnings is $0.85 per share.

SilverCrest Metals (TSE:SIL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.13. SilverCrest Metals had a net margin of 49.21% and a return on equity of 33.24%. The business had revenue of C$83.49 million during the quarter.

Separately, Desjardins cut shares of SilverCrest Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th.

SilverCrest Metals Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of TSE SIL opened at C$12.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 9.14 and a current ratio of 6.51. SilverCrest Metals has a 52-week low of C$5.54 and a 52-week high of C$12.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.73. The stock has a market cap of C$1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.07.

About SilverCrest Metals

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the acquiring, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its focuses on principal property the Las Chispas Mine that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico, as well as operates a portfolio of El Picacho, Cruz de Mayo, and Angel de Plata properties in Sonora Mexico.

