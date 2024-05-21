FY2024 EPS Estimates for TeraGo Inc. Decreased by Cormark (TSE:TGO)

TeraGo Inc. (TSE:TGO – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cormark lowered their FY2024 earnings estimates for TeraGo in a report released on Thursday, May 16th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.54) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.49). The consensus estimate for TeraGo’s current full-year earnings is ($0.49) per share. Cormark also issued estimates for TeraGo’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.54) EPS.

TeraGo Stock Performance

TGO opened at C$2.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.24. The company has a market cap of C$40.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03, a PEG ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.92. TeraGo has a 52-week low of C$1.10 and a 52-week high of C$2.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.54.

Insider Activity

TeraGo ( TSE:TGO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$6.54 million for the quarter. TeraGo had a negative net margin of 50.61% and a negative return on equity of 56.19%.

In other TeraGo news, Director Daniel Vucinic bought 26,000 shares of TeraGo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$38,766.00. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

About TeraGo

TeraGo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connectivity services for businesses primarily in Canada. It owns and operates a carrier-grade multi-protocol label switching enabled wireline and fixed wireless, and Internet protocol communications network that provide Internet access, private interconnection, and data connectivity services.

