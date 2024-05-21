FY2024 EPS Estimates for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Decreased by Zacks Research

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Textron in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 16th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the aerospace company will earn $6.21 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $6.23. The consensus estimate for Textron’s current full-year earnings is $6.27 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Textron’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.70 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.68 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $1.83 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TXT. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Textron from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Textron from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Textron from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Textron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.63.

NYSE:TXT opened at $89.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.10. Textron has a 12-month low of $61.27 and a 12-month high of $97.33.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.08). Textron had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Textron in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Textron in the third quarter worth $37,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Textron in the first quarter worth $48,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Textron in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Textron in the third quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 11,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.91, for a total value of $1,043,491.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,189.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Textron’s payout ratio is 1.71%.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

