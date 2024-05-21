FY2024 EPS Estimates for TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC) Lowered by Analyst

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush reduced their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of TMC the metals in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 15th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.25) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.23). Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for TMC the metals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.20) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for TMC the metals’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.
TMC the metals Trading Up 3.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:TMC opened at $1.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $458.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.37. TMC the metals has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $3.20.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of TMC the metals by 142.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 20,573 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in TMC the metals in the third quarter worth approximately $245,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in TMC the metals in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TMC the metals in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in TMC the metals in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.39% of the company’s stock.
In related news, insider Anthony O’sullivan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.33, for a total value of $66,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 946,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,259,282.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other TMC the metals news, insider Anthony O’sullivan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.33, for a total value of $66,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 946,829 shares in the company, valued at $1,259,282.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig Shesky sold 233,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total transaction of $375,812.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 947,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,525,059.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
TMC the metals company Inc, a deep-sea minerals exploration company, focuses on the collection, processing, and refining of polymetallic nodules found on the seafloor in the Clarion Clipperton Zone (CCZ) in the south-west of San Diego, California. It primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and manganese products.
