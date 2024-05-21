FY2024 EPS Estimates for V.F. Co. Cut by Telsey Advisory Group (NYSE:VFC)

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) – Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group lowered their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of V.F. in a report released on Friday, May 17th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $1.08 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.16. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for V.F.’s current full-year earnings is $1.07 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for V.F.’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Get V.F. alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of V.F. from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. BNP Paribas reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (down previously from $18.00) on shares of V.F. in a research note on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of V.F. from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of V.F. from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.31.

V.F. Stock Performance

Shares of VFC stock opened at $12.32 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.72. V.F. has a 52 week low of $11.91 and a 52 week high of $21.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of -6.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.49.

Institutional Trading of V.F.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,239,841 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $728,708,000 after buying an additional 475,239 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in V.F. by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,758,761 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $419,817,000 after purchasing an additional 257,992 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in V.F. in the 1st quarter worth about $200,768,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in V.F. by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 12,413,169 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $235,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its stake in V.F. by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 7,670,947 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $135,306,000 after purchasing an additional 207,783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

About V.F.

(Get Free Report)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.