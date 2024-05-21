FY2024 EPS Estimates for Victoria Gold Corp. (TSE:VGC) Decreased by Analyst

Victoria Gold Corp. (TSE:VGC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright decreased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Victoria Gold in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 16th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now forecasts that the company will earn $1.02 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.11. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Victoria Gold’s FY2025 earnings at $2.84 EPS.
Victoria Gold (TSE:VGC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C($0.16). The business had revenue of C$96.42 million for the quarter.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Victoria Gold
Victoria Gold Price Performance
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Victoria Gold
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Nasdaq vs. S&P: A Detailed Breakdown of Stock Indexes
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Insider Trading is Good News for These Stocks
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Bill Ackman Reduced Chipotle Stock, Fundamentals Still Sound
Receive News & Ratings for Victoria Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.