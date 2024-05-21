FY2025 EPS Estimates for Deckers Outdoor Co. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:DECK)

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their FY2025 EPS estimates for Deckers Outdoor in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 15th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now expects that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $29.86 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $31.96. The consensus estimate for Deckers Outdoor’s current full-year earnings is $27.02 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s FY2026 earnings at $33.16 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DECK. Bank of America lowered shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $875.00 to $860.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $709.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $950.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $1,000.00 to $1,005.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $864.00 price objective (down previously from $983.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $905.56.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE DECK opened at $902.49 on Monday. Deckers Outdoor has a twelve month low of $424.36 and a twelve month high of $956.17. The firm has a market cap of $23.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.46, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $872.93 and a 200 day moving average of $787.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deckers Outdoor

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 945 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 7.4% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 0.3% in the third quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 5,772 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 2.9% in the third quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 756 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 5,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $922.85, for a total value of $5,530,640.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,640,481.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 5,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $922.85, for a total value of $5,530,640.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,640,481.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bonita C. Stewart sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $871.11, for a total transaction of $3,048,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,863 shares in the company, valued at $7,720,647.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,486 shares of company stock valued at $13,518,416 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

See Also

