FY2026 Earnings Estimate for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Issued By Zacks Research

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research increased their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Chubb in a report released on Thursday, May 16th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $24.53 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $24.33. The consensus estimate for Chubb’s current full-year earnings is $21.21 per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CB. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $245.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $282.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $297.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.74.

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $264.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Chubb has a twelve month low of $183.71 and a twelve month high of $275.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $253.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.60. The firm has a market cap of $107.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.63.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.29 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.75 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 17.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.41 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 15.27%.

In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 34,707 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total transaction of $8,745,469.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 284,136 shares in the company, valued at $71,596,589.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 33,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.11, for a total transaction of $8,456,896.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,486 shares in the company, valued at $12,879,483.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 34,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total transaction of $8,745,469.86. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 284,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,596,589.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 145,815 shares of company stock worth $37,349,247. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CB. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the third quarter worth about $292,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 978.1% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 546,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,781,000 after purchasing an additional 495,860 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 155.8% during the fourth quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 532,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,235,000 after purchasing an additional 324,019 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 175,378.1% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 112,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,381,000 after purchasing an additional 112,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 1,275.7% during the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 31,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,141,000 after purchasing an additional 29,302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

