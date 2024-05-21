FY2026 EPS Estimates for GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Reduced by Analyst

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush lowered their FY2026 earnings estimates for GameStop in a report released on Friday, May 17th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now expects that the company will earn $0.09 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.10. Wedbush currently has a “Underperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for GameStop’s current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for GameStop’s Q4 2026 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Get GameStop alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded GameStop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th.

GameStop Trading Up 4.4 %

NYSE:GME opened at $23.19 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.87. GameStop has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $64.83. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,160.08 and a beta of -0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.11.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.07). GameStop had a return on equity of 1.35% and a net margin of 0.13%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. GameStop’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GameStop

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of GameStop by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,450,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,143,000 after acquiring an additional 167,145 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of GameStop by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,606,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,693,000 after acquiring an additional 289,947 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of GameStop by 2.1% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,932,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,812,000 after acquiring an additional 40,602 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of GameStop by 11.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,479,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,519,000 after acquiring an additional 147,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of GameStop by 2.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,011,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,662,000 after acquiring an additional 25,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other GameStop news, insider Daniel William Moore sold 7,779 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $79,345.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,606 shares in the company, valued at $138,781.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other GameStop news, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 4,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total transaction of $50,840.19. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 64,308 shares in the company, valued at $746,615.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel William Moore sold 7,779 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $79,345.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,781.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,421 shares of company stock worth $288,153. Insiders own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

GameStop Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.