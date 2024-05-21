Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Galectin Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th.

Galectin Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GALT opened at $3.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.39 million, a PE ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 0.72. Galectin Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.28 and a 52 week high of $4.27.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). As a group, research analysts forecast that Galectin Therapeutics will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Galectin Therapeutics news, major shareholder James C. Czirr sold 21,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total transaction of $65,248.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,925,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,133,205.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 4,500 shares of company stock worth $14,360. Company insiders own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Guys Formula LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 89.6% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 23,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. Solutions 4 Wealth Ltd bought a new position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Galectin Therapeutics by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 37,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in Galectin Therapeutics by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 398,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 214,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.68% of the company’s stock.

Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is belapectin (GR-MD-02) galectin-3 inhibitor, that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial, to prevent esophageal varices in patient with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) cirrhosis; and Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis, as well as severe skin disease, and melanoma and head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

