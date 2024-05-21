Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $51.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

GLPI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Mizuho reduced their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gaming and Leisure Properties currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $51.46.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Price Performance

GLPI stock opened at $46.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.72. The company has a current ratio of 6.47, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 12-month low of $41.80 and a 12-month high of $50.59.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.26). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 50.05% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The business had revenue of $376.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.54%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 112.18%.

Insider Transactions at Gaming and Leisure Properties

In other news, Director E Scott Urdang acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.00 per share, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 156,685 shares in the company, valued at $7,050,825. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gaming and Leisure Properties

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,572,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,711,432,000 after acquiring an additional 555,332 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,709,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $627,204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684,553 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 9,511,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $469,394,000 after purchasing an additional 282,828 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,921,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $440,259,000 after purchasing an additional 150,055 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,436,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $293,182,000 after buying an additional 340,784 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Featured Articles

