General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. reduced its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 49,727 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $12,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GD. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $240,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 188.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 40,830 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,602,000 after acquiring an additional 26,668 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in General Dynamics by 99.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 29,045 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,542,000 after buying an additional 14,468 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,056,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the third quarter worth approximately $16,077,000. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $305.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Argus boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded General Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $296.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $253.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.53.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In related news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 13,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.51, for a total value of $3,914,215.17. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 103,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,816,065.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other General Dynamics news, VP William A. Moss sold 21,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.85, for a total transaction of $6,206,592.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,901,586.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 13,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.51, for a total value of $3,914,215.17. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 103,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,816,065.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,053 shares of company stock valued at $26,827,518 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Dynamics Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:GD opened at $300.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $287.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $268.06. The stock has a market cap of $82.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.67. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $202.35 and a 1 year high of $301.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.44.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.89 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $10.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.26 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th were given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 46.33%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

