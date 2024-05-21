Gentex Co. to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $0.56 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research raised their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for Gentex in a report issued on Friday, May 17th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the auto parts company will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.55. The consensus estimate for Gentex’s current full-year earnings is $2.11 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Gentex’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.39 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.77 EPS.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $590.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.38 million. Gentex had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on GNTX. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Gentex from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Gentex from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Gentex from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com lowered Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Gentex from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.83.

NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $34.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.62. Gentex has a 12-month low of $25.86 and a 12-month high of $37.58.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex in the first quarter valued at $668,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 96.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 247,013 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,922,000 after acquiring an additional 121,269 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex in the first quarter valued at $589,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex in the first quarter valued at $396,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex in the first quarter valued at $260,000. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Gentex’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

