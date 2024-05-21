Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Sold by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems reduced its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,217 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 12.3% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,070 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 2,571,950.0% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 51,441 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,427,000 after purchasing an additional 51,439 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 6,908 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 17.7% during the third quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 3.8% during the third quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 13,318 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,935,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GPC shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Genuine Parts from $167.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, April 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.10.

Insider Transactions at Genuine Parts

In related news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.92, for a total value of $503,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,230,383.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

GPC stock opened at $151.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.27. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $126.35 and a 52 week high of $170.57. The stock has a market cap of $21.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.07. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 44.59%.

Genuine Parts Profile

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.