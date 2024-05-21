GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Mizuho

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on GTLB. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on GitLab from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on GitLab from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Raymond James upgraded shares of GitLab from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of GitLab in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of GitLab from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $70.50.

Get GitLab alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on GTLB

GitLab Price Performance

NASDAQ:GTLB opened at $58.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.28 and a beta of 0.49. GitLab has a 1 year low of $32.65 and a 1 year high of $78.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.55.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 18.26% and a negative net margin of 73.14%. The business had revenue of $163.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that GitLab will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at GitLab

In other GitLab news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 230,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total value of $12,325,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 230,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total value of $12,325,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 60,000 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.08, for a total value of $3,364,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 346,146 shares in the company, valued at $19,411,867.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 433,383 shares of company stock worth $23,632,528 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GitLab

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTLB. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GitLab by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in GitLab by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 14,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of GitLab by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in GitLab by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of GitLab by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 38,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.