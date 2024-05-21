GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Mizuho

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on GTLB. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on GitLab from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on GitLab from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Raymond James upgraded shares of GitLab from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of GitLab in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of GitLab from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $70.50.
GitLab Price Performance
GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 18.26% and a negative net margin of 73.14%. The business had revenue of $163.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that GitLab will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity at GitLab
In other GitLab news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 230,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total value of $12,325,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 230,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total value of $12,325,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 60,000 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.08, for a total value of $3,364,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 346,146 shares in the company, valued at $19,411,867.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 433,383 shares of company stock worth $23,632,528 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.36% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On GitLab
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTLB. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GitLab by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in GitLab by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 14,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of GitLab by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in GitLab by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of GitLab by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 38,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.
GitLab Company Profile
GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.
