Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) PT Raised to $47.00 at Bank of America

Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 53.14% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on GLBE. Morgan Stanley upgraded Global-E Online from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Global-E Online in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Global-E Online in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Global-E Online in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.75.

Get Global-E Online alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Global-E Online

Global-E Online Trading Up 5.4 %

GLBE stock opened at $30.69 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.78. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of -37.89 and a beta of 1.13. Global-E Online has a 1-year low of $27.30 and a 1-year high of $45.72.

Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $185.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.74 million. Global-E Online had a negative return on equity of 19.33% and a negative net margin of 23.48%. The business’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Global-E Online will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global-E Online

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLBE. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global-E Online during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Global-E Online by 31.2% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Global-E Online during the third quarter worth approximately $126,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Global-E Online during the fourth quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Global-E Online during the third quarter worth approximately $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

About Global-E Online

(Get Free Report)

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global-E Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global-E Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.