Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $37.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $33.00. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.56% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Global-E Online in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Global-E Online in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Global-E Online in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Global-E Online currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.33.

Global-E Online Price Performance

GLBE stock opened at $30.69 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.78. Global-E Online has a 12 month low of $27.30 and a 12 month high of $45.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of -37.89 and a beta of 1.13.

Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $185.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.74 million. Global-E Online had a negative net margin of 23.48% and a negative return on equity of 19.33%. Global-E Online’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global-E Online will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Global-E Online

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Global-E Online by 18.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,827,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,984,000 after buying an additional 2,438,737 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Global-E Online by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,983,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877,953 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global-E Online by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 2,464,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,656,000 after acquiring an additional 13,350 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global-E Online by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,403,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,250,000 after acquiring an additional 217,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Global-E Online by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,224,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,037,000 after purchasing an additional 217,415 shares during the period. 94.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global-E Online Company Profile

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

