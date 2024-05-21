Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Acquired by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 39.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,134 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GPN. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Global Payments by 77.7% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 34,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 7,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GPN shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Global Payments from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TheStreet raised Global Payments from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Global Payments from $160.00 to $157.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $160.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Global Payments has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.11.

In other news, VP Andrea M. Carter sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.34, for a total value of $367,422.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,806,770.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $107.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $123.03 and its 200-day moving average is $124.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.12 and a 1-year high of $141.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.84%.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

