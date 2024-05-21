Global Ship Lease, Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $2.22 Per Share (NYSE:GSL)

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley cut their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Global Ship Lease in a note issued to investors on Friday, May 17th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now expects that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $2.22 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.41. The consensus estimate for Global Ship Lease’s current full-year earnings is $9.61 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Global Ship Lease’s Q3 2024 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.34 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.36 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.73 EPS.

Get Global Ship Lease alerts:

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The shipping company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $178.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.54 million. Global Ship Lease had a net margin of 46.30% and a return on equity of 30.26%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on GSL. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Global Ship Lease from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Global Ship Lease from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

Read Our Latest Report on GSL

Global Ship Lease Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE GSL opened at $27.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $953.82 million, a P/E ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.46. Global Ship Lease has a 1 year low of $16.80 and a 1 year high of $27.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.40.

Global Ship Lease Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.95%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Ship Lease

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 2.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,037 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 87.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 12.0% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,808 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 6.5% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 21,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,189 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. 50.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Global Ship Lease

(Get Free Report)

Global Ship Lease, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in owning and chartering of containerships under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies worldwide. As of March 11, 2024, it owned 68 mid-sized and smaller containerships, ranging from 2,207 to 11,040 twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU), with an aggregate capacity of 375,406 TEU.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global Ship Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Ship Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.