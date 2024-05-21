Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.
Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Goldman Sachs BDC from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th.
Goldman Sachs BDC Trading Down 1.2 %
Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.02). Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 45.80% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The company had revenue of $115.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.09 million. Equities research analysts predict that Goldman Sachs BDC will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.
Goldman Sachs BDC Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.87%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.75%.
Institutional Trading of Goldman Sachs BDC
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.72% of the company’s stock.
Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile
Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.
