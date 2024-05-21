Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) and Auto Parts 4Less Group (OTC:FLES) Critical Comparison

Auto Parts 4Less Group (OTC:FLES – Get Free Report) and Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Auto Parts 4Less Group and Grab’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Auto Parts 4Less Group -2,810.16% N/A -3,834.34% Grab -11.86% -4.61% -3.45%

Risk & Volatility

Auto Parts 4Less Group has a beta of 1.93, meaning that its stock price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grab has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Auto Parts 4Less Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Grab 0 0 7 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Auto Parts 4Less Group and Grab, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Grab has a consensus target price of $5.01, indicating a potential upside of 34.07%. Given Grab’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Grab is more favorable than Auto Parts 4Less Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

55.5% of Grab shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.3% of Auto Parts 4Less Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of Grab shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Auto Parts 4Less Group and Grab’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Auto Parts 4Less Group $4.20 million 0.02 -$17.78 million ($5.73) 0.00 Grab $2.36 billion 6.22 -$434.00 million ($0.07) -53.42

Auto Parts 4Less Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Grab. Grab is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Auto Parts 4Less Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Grab beats Auto Parts 4Less Group on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Auto Parts 4Less Group

Auto Parts 4Less Group, Inc., operates as an e-commerce auto and truck parts sales company in the United States. The company offers automotive parts, including exhaust systems, suspension systems, wheels, tires, stereo systems, truck bed covers, and shocks for cars, trucks, boats, motorcycles, RVs, and other parts through AutoParts4Less.com. The company was formerly known as The 4Less Group, Inc. and changed its name to Auto Parts 4Less Group, Inc. in April 2022. Auto Parts 4Less Group, Inc. is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Grab

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings. Grab Holdings Limited is headquartered in Singapore.

